Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JTC traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 381 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 150,836 shares. JTC has a one year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The stock has a market cap of $429.85 million and a PE ratio of -97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.68.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.