Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years.

KMF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

In other news, Director Albert L. Richey acquired 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

