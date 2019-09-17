Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.