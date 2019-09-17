Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$17.49.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.