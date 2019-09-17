Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.27 ($101.47).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €79.09 ($91.97) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.45.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

