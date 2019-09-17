Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 18,144,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,381,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 873,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13,062.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

