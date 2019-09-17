KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLXE. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

KLXE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $908,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 33,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,821 shares of company stock worth $2,499,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.