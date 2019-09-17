Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 874,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,690,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 209,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,324. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

