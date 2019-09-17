Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $25.18 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $932.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 14,340 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $399,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,997 shares in the company, valued at $17,431,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $248,166.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,316. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2,979.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.