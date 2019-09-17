Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,336,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 858,697 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

