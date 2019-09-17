Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Property Trust worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

