Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up about 1.2% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

