Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.26. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,115 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,033.92% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter.

Lightinthebox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

