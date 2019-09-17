Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $10,065.00.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNR. National Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limoneira by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 757.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Limoneira by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 27.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 247,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

