Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.05, 641,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 697,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

