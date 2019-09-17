Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.27

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.27 and traded as high as $72.64. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 247,202 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.30. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total transaction of C$225,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,638.86. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$1,445,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,082.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $2,408,048 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

