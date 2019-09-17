Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Market Cap of $8.13 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $47,182.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00207461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01228036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015961 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

