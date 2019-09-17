Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

