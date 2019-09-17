LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.68

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 12287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

