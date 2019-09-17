M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford Sells 4,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 651,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,735. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

