Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.64 Million

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $679.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.98 million and the highest is $694.20 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $638.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,926. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.