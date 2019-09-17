Maker Trading Up 4.8% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $504.61 or 0.04906674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. Maker has a market capitalization of $504.61 million and $12.08 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OasisDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, CoinMex, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC, BitMart, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.