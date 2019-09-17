Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

