Martin E. Nichols Sells 2,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $84,475.00.

ALTR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 24,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,107. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 218,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 467,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $88,191,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

