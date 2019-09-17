MassGrid Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.82 million and $238.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MassGrid has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,256.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.02070803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.03176195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00735992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00732843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00501416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009057 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,966,916 coins and its circulating supply is 74,557,728 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

