Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.08. Maxcom Telecomunic shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.