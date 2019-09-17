Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.2% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,173. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

