McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 851.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 910,279 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 83,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.47.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

