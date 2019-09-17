MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,240.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.01969102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.03078314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00716364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00723559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00487027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

