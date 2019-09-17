MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $351,515.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.01220061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015938 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020721 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.