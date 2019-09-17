Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.9%

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.23 ($0.41), approximately 41,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.95.

Mercia Technologies Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

