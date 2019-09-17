MetaHash One Day Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins.

The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. MetaHash's official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

