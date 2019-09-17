Metal Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $2.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00207790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01231034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

