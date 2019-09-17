Metronome Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00007132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.43. In the last week, Metronome has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $53,709.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.01243035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016154 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,293,036 coins and its circulating supply is 9,530,912 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.