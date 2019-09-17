Michael Bello Sells 4,698 Shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Director Michael Bello sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $61,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184. Bancorp of New Jersey Inc has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bancorp of New Jersey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

