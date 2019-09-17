Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $64.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MSEX traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 1,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.36. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $30,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

