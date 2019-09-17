MinexCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128,603.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $535,466.00 and approximately $128,603.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,415,240 coins and its circulating supply is 5,846,334 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

