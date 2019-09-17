MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SYSCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SYSCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in SYSCO by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 1,353,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,535. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

