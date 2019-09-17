Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) VP Sells $103,915.50 in Stock

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 2,198,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,067. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

