Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Shares Up 0.4%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.67, 13,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 673,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on MR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

