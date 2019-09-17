Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of MOS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mosaic by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,632,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 302,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 58,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

