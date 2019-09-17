Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 3.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,712,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,559,377 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $107,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,427,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In other news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

