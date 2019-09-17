Narrative (NRVE) Hits Market Cap of $111,591.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. Narrative has a total market cap of $111,591.00 and $91.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00205931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.01221942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015993 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

