Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. 51,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,153. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

