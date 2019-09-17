National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NCMI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 640,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in National CineMedia by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 210,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

