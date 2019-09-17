National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,752 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,559,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Shares of CL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 94,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

