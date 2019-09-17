National Pension Service Buys 31,150 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $237.10. 52,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

