National Pension Service Has $50.50 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Pension Service increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $50,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

