National Pension Service Has $52.63 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $52,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

