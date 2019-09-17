National Pension Service Has $74.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $74,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 55,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

